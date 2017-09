IntroSender

The easiest way to make an introduction

1. Enter details about the people you want to intro 🙋 🙋‍♂️

2. Customize and confirm your email introduction content 📝

3. Let us make the introduction if Person 1 confirms 🚀

Your Name Your Name Your Email Person 1 (Needs to Accept Introduction) Name LinkedIn Email Person 2 (Requesting Introduction) Name Linkedin Email Continue

Brought to you by the folks at Mesh